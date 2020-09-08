Clyde & Co. Nabs Ex-Goldberg Segalla Cyber Chair In NY

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Clyde & Co LLP has hired away the chair of Goldberg Segalla's cybersecurity and data privacy group in a move to bolster the firm's insurance practice in the U.S. Marc Voses joined Clyde & Co's New York office as a partner on Tuesday, saying his background in handling coverage disputes coupled with over 12 years of experience in data privacy and cybersecurity insurance legal issues will be a "valuable asset" to the firm. "Clyde & Co is a market-leading law firm in the insurance industry. It has an incredible international geographic footprint, and the lawyers are rated top-notch in all professional...

