NJ Deal Does Not Bar Federal Enviro Claims, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A former landfill owner may be held liable by another responsible entity for contributing to cleanup costs owed to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency despite the company's related settlement with New Jersey regulators, the Third Circuit ruled in a precedential opinion Tuesday. The Third Circuit said Tuesday that an earlier deal with New Jersey regulators doesn't protect a former landfill owner from liability for contributing to cleanup costs owed to the EPA. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) A three-judge panel upended New Jersey federal court rulings that Carter Day Industries Inc.'s deal with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection barred federal contribution...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS