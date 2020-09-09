EU Commission Seeks Input On Rules For Broadband Aid

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 1:38 PM EDT) -- The European Union's antitrust regulator on Tuesday invited member states and others to comment on rules designed to aid the deployment of broadband technologies, as part of the regulator's "overall evaluation" of the rules and assessment on whether updates are needed. The European Commission encouraged EU states and stakeholders to share their thoughts on the EU's broadband state aid guidelines, first launched in 2013, and 2014's General Block Exemption Regulation. The 2013 guidelines permitted states to give public investments to support broadband network deployment that would "bring a significant improvement to the market in terms of service availability, capacity, speeds and competition."...

