Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NYC Real Estate Firm Can't Register 'Next Move' Trademark

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 10:48 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board is refusing to allow New York City real estate firm Douglas Elliman to register the slogan "The Next Move Is Yours" as a trademark, saying consumers won't associate it with any single company.

In an opinion issued Friday, the board ruled that the "Next Move" slogan would fail to function as a trademark because it was a merely commonplace phrase that conveyed an ordinary sentiment to potential buyers.

"Consumers are accustomed to seeing the phrase 'The Next Move Is Yours' used in an informational manner as a call to action or directive to contact the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

TTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!