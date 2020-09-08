NYC Real Estate Firm Can't Register 'Next Move' Trademark

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 10:48 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board is refusing to allow New York City real estate firm Douglas Elliman to register the slogan "The Next Move Is Yours" as a trademark, saying consumers won't associate it with any single company. In an opinion issued Friday, the board ruled that the "Next Move" slogan would fail to function as a trademark because it was a merely commonplace phrase that conveyed an ordinary sentiment to potential buyers. "Consumers are accustomed to seeing the phrase 'The Next Move Is Yours' used in an informational manner as a call to action or directive to contact the...

