Attys Fear Longer Visa Wait Times With New Biometrics Rule

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's proposal to expand the collection of biometrics from immigrants and their American sponsors threatens to drag out immigration application processing, even as visa wait times spike and the immigration agency risks furloughs. The proposal, released Friday night, would allow U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to collect more types of biometric data from immigrants — including iris scans and facial recognition — from more people, including U.S. citizen sponsors and children. But with processing times already slowing down amid the coronavirus pandemic and a growing application backlog due in part to USCIS' increased scrutiny of visa requests,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS