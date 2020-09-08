Full DC Circ. Asked To Review Expedited Removal Challenge

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Immigrant groups have urged the full D.C. Circuit to rethink a panel decision allowing the Trump administration to expand fast-tracked deportation proceedings, arguing that the "far-reaching and unprecedented" policy puts thousands of immigrants and U.S. citizens at risk. In a Friday petition, the organizations warned that without the full appeals court's intervention, the administration could start swiftly deporting individuals arrested anywhere who have lived in the U.S. for less than two years without a full immigration court hearing — a sweeping expansion from the current policy limiting expedited removal to those caught near the border who have been in the U.S....

