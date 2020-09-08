On Deck Investor Sues In Chancery Over $90M Enova Merger

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A former shareholder of online small business lender On Deck Capital Inc. sued the company's directors in Delaware Chancery Court late Friday, citing inadequate disclosures about a sale plan that allegedly would sell the company short in a $90 million deal with Enova International Inc. The proposed class action led by stockholder Conrad Doaty asks the court to block the transaction unless On Deck provides details about deal alternatives considered by the board or awards damages. Also sought is information about the company's value and terms that allegedly prevented other companies from coming forward with better offers. Under the deal, announced...

