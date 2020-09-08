Ex-Alstom Exec Seeks Early Release Over COVID-19 Concerns

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Former Alstom SA executive Lawrence Hoskins asked a Connecticut federal judge to keep him out of prison after months in pandemic-induced limbo awaiting the start of his 15-month sentence. In his Sept. 4 motion for compassionate release, Hoskins, who turns 70 in October, asked U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton to reduce his prison sentence to time served followed by supervised release under home confinement. "For years, Mr. Hoskins has most desired closure and to simply enjoy his remaining years surrounded by his loving family," Hoskins told Judge Arterton Friday. "Yet, this unprecedented crisis and the risk of serious illness or...

