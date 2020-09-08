Gas Stations' Insurer Needn't Pay For Overfills, 11th Circ. Says

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 11:24 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit Tuesday freed International Insurance Co. of Hannover PLC from having to cover a gas station owner's loss from allegedly stolen fuel, upholding a lower court's ruling that the owner's loss did not exceed the policy's $1,000 deductible because each theft was a separate occurrence. A three-judge panel said the Florida district court did not err in holding that Hannover was not required to pay for Port Consolidated, Inc.'s loss from gas allegedly stolen by truck drivers exploiting a system error. The insurer also has no obligation to cover Port's attorney fees, the panel added. "Because each alleged fuel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS