Fed. Circ. Won't Revive Siemens' Train Warning Patents

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has affirmed Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings that invalidated two Siemens Mobility patents covering rail technology, finding that the board did not err in interpreting a key phrase in the patents. In a 14-page nonprecedential opinion Tuesday, a three-judge panel upheld the PTAB's decisions last year that struck down each of the disputed claims in two patents owned by Siemens for being obvious in light of earlier inventions. The patents cover a method for automatically activating a train's warning device, such as a horn, at various locations. Siemens argued that the PTAB erred in finding the phrase...

