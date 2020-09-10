5 Clean Energy Lessons From Calif. Blackouts

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Recent blackouts in California have some residents and businesses worried about losing power, but aren't likely to discourage the Golden State or others from sticking to plans to greenify their power grids to combat climate change. Some of the outages have been blamed in part on an overreliance on renewable energy. But energy policy experts say if anything, states are likely to have a stronger resolve to decarbonize their power sectors in light of the extreme heat that has led to California's regional grid operator briefly shutting down transmission lines amid an electricity supply crunch and utilities shutting down other lines amid...

