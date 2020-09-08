Fed. Circ. OKs Cattle Breeding Patent, Kolcraft's $4.4M Win

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that a cattle breeding patent challenged by Trans Ova Genetics was valid and also affirmed Kolcraft's more than $4.4 million patent victory against Chicco over playpens. In the case involving Trans Ova, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed the PTAB's decision last June that XY LLC's patent for a cattle semen sorting method was not invalid as obvious over prior art. At issue was the contribution level of a scientist with the last name Green who was referenced in a table that would later be copied over into the...

