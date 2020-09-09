High Court Won't Pause $29M Chilean Wine Award Row

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas declined to halt an Eleventh Circuit decision ordering a Chilean wine distributor's controlling shareholder to pay a $28.7 million award to an investor as part of a long-running contract breach suit. Justice Thomas didn't provide further details behind Tuesday's denial, which came less than a week after Juan Coderch, a controlling shareholder in wine producer and distributor Viña San Rafael SA made his request to pause the award's enforcement. Coderch said last Wednesday that any further matters regarding the award should be settled by arbitration and not litigation. The dispute stems from an award issued...

