Rejected Applicants Want Illinois Pot License Lottery Stopped

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT) -- A group of applicants who were cut out of Illinois' recreational marijuana license lottery sued the state's pot regulators Tuesday, claiming they are giving the state's limited licenses to a group of politically connected businesses without offering an appeals process for those who were rejected. Would-be cannabis businesses Southshore Restore and Heartland Greens filed their suit Friday, a day after the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation released the list of applicants that are eligible to enter the lottery for 75 retail licenses. Other rejected applicants joined the suit, and by Tuesday the group had swelled to 21. All are...

