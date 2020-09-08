AIA Thwarts Cisco Challenge To PTAB Denials, Fed. Circ. Told

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- An Israeli university urged the Federal Circuit on Monday to reject a mandamus petition by Cisco challenging the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's practice of denying patent reviews when trials are looming, saying Cisco is simply attempting to appeal an unappealable board decision. Ramot, the technology transfer office of Tel Aviv University, told the appeals court that the America Invents Act clearly states that a PTAB decision not to institute inter partes review cannot be appealed, and Cisco cannot get around that prohibition by filing a mandamus petition targeting PTAB policy. "This court does not have jurisdiction to hear Cisco's direct...

