Italy Sees Off Renewable Energy Claim Over Nixed Incentives

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Italy has prevailed in a $232 million arbitration initiated by a defunct renewable energy investor following Rome's decision to scale back economic incentives meant to encourage investments in that sector, after an international tribunal rejected allegations the country had acted improperly. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal concluded in a decision issued Friday and posted publicly Tuesday morning that Italy hadn't acted unreasonably when it introduced changes to its incentive tariff scheme for solar power plants in 2011, dismissing all of Eskosol SpA's claims. Eskosol, which is majority-owned by a Belgian company called Blusun SA, had asked the...

