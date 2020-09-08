Stericycle Handbook Is Overly Broad, NLRB Judge Says

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Stericycle Inc. violated its employees' rights to unionize with policies requiring workers to keep harassment allegations confidential and barring them from taking actions that it said could harm the company's reputation, a National Labor Relations Board judge has ruled in the ongoing dispute over the company's handbook. In a decision stemming from a yearslong dispute, NLRB Administrative Law Judge Michael Rosas found that personal conduct and conflict of interest policies Stericycle enforced on its workers were so broad that they could apply to striking or conversations between co-workers, a restriction on their rights under the National Labor Relations Act. While businesses...

