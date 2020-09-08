Baker Botts Hires Sidley Austin Silicon Valley IP Litigator

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Baker Botts LLP announced Tuesday it has nabbed an experienced intellectual property attorney in Silicon Valley from Sidley Austin to be a partner in its intellectual property department and co-chair its Korea-based IP practice. Peter Kang's career includes representing clients at dozens of trials, hearings at the International Trade Commission and arguments before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. "Baker Botts is on a very strategic plan to grow the practice out here and has well over 200 IP professionals firm-wide in a large international law firm, and it's just an exciting platform to work on," Kang told Law360. "Baker Botts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS