CFTC Takes Extra Care To Cover Whistleblower Tracks

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission expects to announce an unusual whistleblower award as early as this week that omits the dollar amount of the payout, the second such instance in recent days, which attorneys say sends an important message regarding the agency's commitment to protecting whistleblower identities. Wall Street regulators have made a splash announcing multimillion-dollar awards, but the CFTC's efforts to keep the award figures under wraps shows that the positive publicity doesn't outweigh the dangers of outing whistleblowers, who may face professional and personal retaliation. "It's an extra layer of protection for the whistleblower that will make it...

