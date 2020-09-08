SEC Move To Scrap Disclosures Ignites Firestorm From Cos.

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Public companies are doubling down on their opposition to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposal to scrap Form 13F disclosure requirements for smaller investment fund managers, citing concerns that resulting reductions in market transparency will hinder communication with shareholders, limit engagement with potential investors and obscure the actions of activist investors. Global energy and defense product manufacturer Curtiss-Wright Corp. and business advisory firm FTI Consulting joined a growing list of public companies Thursday in filing comment letters opposing the proposed rule, a group that includes Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Six Flags Entertainment Corp. and 230 companies that signed onto a letter from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS