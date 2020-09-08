Village Inn Defends Pie Quality At Ch. 11 Confirmation

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Village Inn's reduced footprint and streamlined bakery operations won't negatively impact the quality of its pies, the restaurant chain's parent company said Tuesday in defending its Chapter 11 plan at a confirmation hearing in Delaware bankruptcy court. Kurt Schnaubelt, chief financial officer of American Blue Ribbon Holdings LLC, testified at length during the hearing about the debtor's reorganization plan, which is centered on reducing the number of eateries under its ownership in favor of franchise agreements and shuttering one of its two pie-baking facilities. Verlander Enterprises Inc., which operates 11 restaurants franchised by the debtor, has challenged the feasibility of the...

