Tenn. Dept. Of Safety Hit With Highway Patrol Ageism Suit

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is facing a discrimination lawsuit from a highway trooper who claims the agency passed him over for promotions because of his age. Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Parker alleged in a lawsuit filed Friday in Tennessee federal court that the Highway Patrol promoted two less qualified colleagues to sergeant because they were younger than he was. The Highway Patrol is part of the state's Department of Safety and Homeland Security. "The only logical explanation is that TDOSHS intentionally acted to fail to select Trooper Parker for a discriminatory reason," the lawsuit said. Parker has...

