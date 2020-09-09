5th Circ. Told Oil Rig Worker Can't Get OT Despite 'Day Rate'

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel heard during oral argument Wednesday that it created a circuit split when it ruled in April that a former Helix Energy Solutions offshore rig employee wasn't exempt from overtime pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The court initially decided the case without hearing oral argument but is rehearing the case after three major energy trade groups argued the decision violated the U.S. Supreme Court's 2018 ruling in Encino Motorcars LLC v. Navarro that exemptions to the FLSA should be given a fair reading, rather than a narrow construction. The panel's April decision said former Helix employee Michael Hewitt didn't...

