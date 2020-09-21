Homeowners, Developers Pause £5.6M Insurance Dispute

Law360, London (September 21, 2020, 2:01 PM BST) -- A judge has stayed proceedings launched by a group of homeowners seeking £5.6 million ($7.2 million) in damages from the developer of their block of flats for alleged construction faults to allow the parties to settle the dispute. Judge Edward Pepperall said in a Sept. 7 order that the suit brought by the owners of 13 apartments in north London will be stayed until Nov. 27 to allow the parties to resolve the spat out of court using alternative dispute resolution. The 20 individuals in the building of 52 homes, known as West Heath Place, filed a lawsuit at the High...

