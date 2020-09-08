Insurer Loses 3rd Circ. Coverage Row Over Drug Trial Suit

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit said Tuesday that Navigators Specialty Insurance Co. had a duty to defend the former PharmaNet Development Group against claims brought by biotech firm CEL-SCI Corp. over a clinical trial contract dispute, ruling that not all of the allegations fell within the policy's exclusions. A three-judge appeals panel reasoned that CEL-SCI's complaint included allegations of delays and failures, and only the delay-based claims were excluded from the professional liability policy PharmaNet held with Navigators. The decision affirmed a New Jersey federal judge's findings that Navigator owed coverage to PharmaNet, which is now inVentiv Health Clinical Inc. The appeals court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS