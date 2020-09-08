Sheppard Mullin Snags Quinn Emanuel Bankruptcy Expert

Craig Clough By

Jennifer Nassiri

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP announced Tuesday it grabbed a seasoned bankruptcy and finance expert from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP to serve as a partner in its Los Angeles office.Jennifer Nassiri brings with her extensive experience in bankruptcy, corporate restructuring and bankruptcy-related litigation, Sheppard Mullin said."Clients, now more than ever, need seasoned, experienced advice when it comes to dealing with the many complexities of bankruptcies and restructurings," Sheppard Mullin Vice Chairman Jon Newby said in a statement. "COVID-19 has had a dramatic effect on many industry sectors — such as retail — and Jennifer has the know-how and skill to help almost any client navigate the intricacies and complications of managing a bankruptcy."Nassiri's practice includes, among other things, counseling secured and unsecured creditors, creditors' committees, licensors and licensees of intellectual property, equity holders and corporate officers, Sheppard Mullin said, adding that her clients come from health care, retail, automotive, real estate, manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries in connection with prebankruptcy planning, restructurings and liquidations."Jennifer is an exceptional attorney and a great fit for Sheppard Mullin," said Ori Katz, the firm's finance & bankruptcy practice group leader, in a statement. "Over the past 20 years we've admired her top-notch work in major bankruptcy matters spanning a variety of venues and industries. The bankruptcy and insolvency wave has hit and the demand for restructuring expertise continues to grow. Jennifer brings with her a wealth of experience and connections that make her an ideal member of our team. She is recognized as a leader in the insolvency bar and we look to tap into her skill as we continue to build our top tier restructuring practice."Nassiri's cases in recent years for Quinn Emanuel includes representing bankruptcy trust creditors of the failed company behind "American Idol" and representing AI International in secured claims against affiliates of The Weinstein Co.Nassiri is a member of the Turnaround Management Association and the American Bankruptcy Institute , and she served on the Global Advisory Board for Women In Law Empowerment Forum from 2016 to 2018, Sheppard Mullin said.She received her undergraduate degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and her law degree from Loyola Law School.Sheppard Mullin has 15 offices around the world and more than 900 attorneys on staff.--Editing by Jay Jackson Jr.

