Ferry Operator Says Insurance Valid In €37M Shipbuilding Suit

Law360, London (September 21, 2020, 5:46 PM BST) -- A Norwegian cruise operator has said a Spanish shipbuilder's commencement of insolvency proceedings was enough for it to cancel its contract for two passenger vessels and claim €36.8 million ($42.9 million) on its cover with a Portuguese insurer. Cruise ferry operator Havila Kystruten AS said in a Sept. 9 High Court filing that it was entitled to terminate two contracts with Hijos de J. Barreras SA after the Spanish shipbuilder applied for insolvency in the Spanish High Court in November 2019. The operator is suing Portuguese insurer Abarca Compania De Seguros SA to recover €36.8 million under four insurance bonds. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS