Freeman Mathis Nabs 5 Partners As Thompson Coe Exits LA

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 11:18 PM EDT) -- Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP announced Tuesday that it's scooped up nearly a dozen attorneys from Thompson Coe Cousins & Irons LLP, including five partners who are joining from Thompson Coe's recently shuttered Los Angeles office. The most prominent attorney joining Freeman Mathis as a partner is Frances O'Meara, who previously worked as the managing partner of Thompson Coe's office in LA, where the firm was known as Thompson Coe & O'Meara LLP. Freeman Mathis' hiring of the 11 attorneys came in conjunction with the closure of Thompson Coe's LA branch on Sept. 1. O'Meara said that as Thompson Coe prepared...

