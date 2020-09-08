Pa., Wis. Want Short-Term Health Plan Rule Axed In DC Circ.

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- State insurance regulators from Pennsylvania and Wisconsin asked the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday to rethink its decision to greenlight Trump administration regulations expanding the availability of Affordable Care Act-skirting health plans, saying the allegedly skimpy plans harm consumers and destabilize the ACA marketplace. The amicus brief filed by the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance backed the Association for Community Affiliated Plans' bid for the full D.C. Circuit to quash a three-judge panel's 2-1 ruling in favor of the regulations in July. The insurance regulators said they intervened because they're "tasked with protecting consumers" who need...

