Septic Co. Sued For Flooding Restaurant With Feces

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A Vermont restaurant on Tuesday hit septic tank company Wind River Environmental LLC with a suit in Massachusetts federal court claiming the company flooded a restaurant with gallons of raw sewage when it came to clean a grease trap. Bombastic Industries LLC, which owns the 10 Railroad restaurant in Morrisville, Vermont, said Wind River sent a septic truck on Oct. 15, 2019, to perform a routine cleaning of a grease trap. But instead, Wind River discharged the truck's stored load of human feces and urine into the kitchen, to the point where the sewage "literally poured" out the doors and into...

