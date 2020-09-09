Interior Urges Tossing Tax Services Co.'s Suit To Shield Docs

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 1:49 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based tax services and software provider's suit to prevent disclosure of its confidential information should be dismissed because the company brought claims in the wrong court, the U.S. Department of the Interior told a Texas federal judge. The U.S. government asked the judge Tuesday to dismiss the suit, filed by Ryan LLC to prevent the disclosure of confidential company information. Because Ryan's headquarters is outside the Texas district of the court where it filed the complaint and Interior is located in Washington, D.C., the case should be dismissed or at the very least transferred, the government said. "Consequently, the only...

