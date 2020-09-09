Sprinklr Boasts $2.7B Valuation After $350M Funding Round

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Customer experience management company Sprinklr said Wednesday it raised $350 million from investors, including $200 million in equity at a $2.7 billion valuation, to help spur the enterprise software company's growth. New York-based Sprinklr said the $200 million equity investment came from private equity firm Hellman & Friedman. Sixth Street Growth, the growth investment arm of investment firm Sixth Street, provided the remaining $150 million in the form of convertible securities, the announcement said. The funds will go toward speeding Sprinklr's growth and building on its technology, the announcement said. Sprinklr aims to help companies improve their online customer experience. It...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS