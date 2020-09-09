Former Volkswagen Boss To Face Fraud, Tax Evasion Charges

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 1:54 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen's former chief executive will stand trial on charges that he helped trick environmental emissions testers into reporting the company's cars were cleaner than they were and entitled purchasers to a tax exemption, a German court ruled Wednesday. Former CEO Martin Winterkorn is being charged with tax evasion relating to 6,800 vehicles sold in Germany that were given a tax exemption due to the mistaken belief that they met standards for low emissions. He will also stand trial for fraud arising from the 9 million vehicles that were sold globally to consumers with incorrect product information. At stake in the case...

