Commerce Adds New Deadline For Duty Rule Rebuttals

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 11:01 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Wednesday that it will give attorneys and other interested parties an additional two weeks to submit rebuttal comments on proposed changes to the agency's enforcement of anti-dumping and countervailing duties. Much of Commerce's proposal is focused on enhancing the agency's ability to address circumvention and evasion of duties. The agency opened a 30-day comment period, but respondent-side trade attorneys pressed for more time to review what they called "sweeping" changes to the rules. Commerce has now honored those requests for more time, but only partially. Several attorneys and industry groups requested an extension of the...

