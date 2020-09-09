Ex-Solicitor Can't Nix Prison Sentence For Lying In Debt Claim

Law360, London (September 9, 2020, 5:20 PM BST) -- A London appellate court dismissed a bid by a former solicitor Wednesday to have her prison sentence suspended, after concluding that her misconduct in a civil action seeking to recover client money she misappropriated was "serious" and justified the penalty. The Court of Appeal upheld the eight-month sentence handed down to Eilish Adams, who was a director at The Law House Ltd., after she pled guilty to contempt of court in an underlying debt claim brought by the administrators of the firm. Adams has already served two months of the sanction, which was handed down July 15 after she failed to comply...

