Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Vampire Wine Curses Rival For 'Bloody' TM Infringement

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Selling "Vampire" wine in a coffin and imploring bloodthirsty fans, including early customer Alice Cooper, to "sip the blood of the vine" is the pure domain of Vampire Family Brands, according to a trademark infringement suit lodged Tuesday in California federal court.

The complaint from Vampire Family Brands against rival Cramele Recas and other companies connected to it tells a twisting story spanning from before the fall of the Berlin Wall, with stops in Transylvania, Algeria, Italy and elsewhere. 

The tale includes a stipulated judgment reached in California federal court with Cramele Recas over a decade ago that Vampire Family Brands...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!