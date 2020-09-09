Vampire Wine Curses Rival For 'Bloody' TM Infringement

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Selling "Vampire" wine in a coffin and imploring bloodthirsty fans, including early customer Alice Cooper, to "sip the blood of the vine" is the pure domain of Vampire Family Brands, according to a trademark infringement suit lodged Tuesday in California federal court. The complaint from Vampire Family Brands against rival Cramele Recas and other companies connected to it tells a twisting story spanning from before the fall of the Berlin Wall, with stops in Transylvania, Algeria, Italy and elsewhere. The tale includes a stipulated judgment reached in California federal court with Cramele Recas over a decade ago that Vampire Family Brands...

