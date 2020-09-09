Shell Subsidiary To Pay Up To $200M For Kosmos Asset Stake

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell PLC has agreed to pay as much as $200 million to acquire interests in offshore assets owned by Dallas-based international oil and gas exploration company Kosmos Energy Ltd., the companies said Wednesday. Under the agreement, Shell-owned B.V. Dordtsche Petroleum Maatschappij will pay $100 million up front to pick up interests in a portfolio of frontier exploration assets owned by Kosmos, with additional future payments of up to $100 million depending on certain milestones and performance, according to a statement. DPM is buying Kosmos' participating interests in blocks offshore São Tomé & Príncipe, Suriname, Namibia and...

