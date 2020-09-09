Biden Pledges A 'Made In America' Tax Policy

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced Wednesday a plan for both tax breaks and penalties to encourage U.S. companies to move or keep manufacturing jobs in America, echoing similar protectionist appeals from President Donald Trump. "I'm not looking to punish businesses," Joe Biden said. "But there's a better way. Make it in Michigan, make it in America, make it in places like Warren." (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Speaking in Warren, Michigan, behind a fleet of American-made pickup trucks, Biden blasted the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, claiming it rewarded companies that lower their tax payments by moving facilities abroad. Biden said that aside from...

