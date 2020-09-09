Oilfield Metals Biz Hits Ch. 11 With Over $100M In Debt

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 11:11 AM EDT) -- Oilfield metals and services company Energy Alloys filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware on Wednesday with over $100 million in liabilities and less than $50 million in assets. Texas-based Energy Alloys Holdings LLC filed its petition alongside seven affiliates, including a Canadian affiliate and two Mexican affiliates. The company provides metals, services and supply chain services to the oilfield industry, with oilfield equipment manufacturers among its customer base, according to its website. Energy Alloys' businesses in Asia, Europe and the Middle East are not included in the Chapter 11 cases, according to its first-day declarations. The "Western Hemisphere" portion of...

