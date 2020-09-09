Doctor Says FDA Made Wrong Call On Opioids In NY AG Suit

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A Stanford University psychiatrist on Wednesday said she believed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration made the wrong decision when it approved the use of opioids to treat chronic pain during hearings in the New York attorney general's suit over the opioid crisis. Under questioning from Johnson & Johnson counsel Sabrina Strong of O'Melveny & Myers LLP, addiction expert Dr. Anna Lembke said she believed the agency made the wrong call on opioids, but couldn't quantify the extent the regulator and others, such as the medical community, contributed to the opioid epidemic. The so-called Frye hearings in the suit, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS