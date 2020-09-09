Hertz's Non-Bankruptcy Counsel Can Skip Ch. 11 Fee Process

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge ruled Wednesday that claimants of car rental giant Hertz Global cannot subject firms retained by Hertz for nonbankruptcy matters to the same stringent process for collecting fees that is required for its bankruptcy counsel. The ruling came from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath after hearing arguments from counsel for a group of plaintiffs pursuing claims against Hertz for allegedly making false police reports of stolen vehicles from its fleet. Claimants' attorney Daniel K. Astin of Ciardi Ciardi & Astin said four law firms were eligible to be paid up to $225,000 per month without filing customary...

