Shareholders Say G4S Can't Strike Out Suit Over Time Limit

Law360, London (September 11, 2020, 4:57 PM BST) -- G4S investors accusing the outsourcing giant of artificially inflating its stock price say the company can't escape their suit by saying it was filed too late, arguing they only found out about the fraud after the deadline. A group of approximately 100 institutional investors, led by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, said in a Sept. 7 High Court filing that the claim is not subject to a limitation period that ended in May 2019. The group sued G4S PLC in July 2019 for allegedly publishing false statements and withholding information about its security business since September 2011 to push up its share...

