Norway Shipper Settles With Daimler In Price-Fixing Suit

Law360, London (September 15, 2020, 4:35 PM BST) -- Daimler has settled its claim accusing global shipping company Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA of participating in a plot to fix the price of vehicle cargo services, a conspiracy the automaker said has cost it $187 million in damages. High Court Judge Simon Bryan discontinued Daimler AG's suit against Norway's Wallenius as the two sides have settled, according to a consent order dated Sept. 7. The terms of the arrangement were not disclosed in the document. Representatives for Daimler and Wallenius did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday. The German automotive group, which produces Mercedes-Benz vehicles, has dragged a group of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS