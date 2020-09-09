Amneal Gets Del. Judge To Invalidate Estrogen Patch IP

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Delaware's chief judge has invalidated claims of three patents covering Noven Pharmaceuticals' Minivelle estrogen patch for not meeting enablement and written description requirements, in a win for accused infringer Amneal Pharmaceuticals. Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark's 83-page opinion, issued Sept. 2 and made public Friday, says that Amneal infringed one patent with its generic product — but not two others — and that claims of all three patents are invalid under Section 112 of the Patent Act, but not invalid due to the on-sale bar. It was issued after a six-day bench trial split between November and January....

