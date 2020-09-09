2nd Circ. Lets SUNY Research Foundation Out Of Bias Suit

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit upheld a win Wednesday for the Research Foundation for the State University of New York in a race bias suit, saying the Black ex-worker behind the case waited too long to lodge her claims. A three-judge panel held that software instructor Shawntell Mills-Sanchez had not made any "timely claims for relief" and affirmed a June 2019 district court ruling that determined all her allegations were either time-barred or too vague. "We agree with the district court that the amended complaint fails to state any timely claims for relief against any of the defendants-appellees. Mills-Sanchez's arguments to the contrary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS