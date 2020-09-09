OCC Touts Charter Power As NY Notes Consumer Protection

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Comptroller of the Currency Brian Brooks reiterated on Wednesday his position that his agency has the authority to charter nondepository payments companies, while the head of New York's financial regulator Linda Lacewell highlighted the importance of states effectively protecting consumers as the two agencies spar over regulatory oversight. Speaking at the Evolution of Banking online event hosted by the Cato Institute during its 2020 Summit of Financial Regulation, Brooks slammed the argument forwarded by state financial regulators, and relied upon by a federal New York judge last year, that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency can't charter nondepository financial...

