Trump Adds 20 Names To Supreme Court List

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday named 20 more possible U.S. Supreme Court nominees should he win reelection, a group that includes several of his recent conservative circuit court picks as well as some Washington insiders long linked with a high court promotion. President Donald Trump announces potential nominees for the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House on Wednesday. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images) Trump announced the 20 additional judges that he would consider for a future opening on the Supreme Court during a press conference at the White House, a move aimed at energizing conservative voters by making the high...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS