Harborside Hit With Stock-Drop Suit Over Revised Financials

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- California cannabis company Harborside Inc. has been hit with a proposed securities class action alleging that revisions to its financial statements and pandemic-related reporting lapses sent its shares tumbling over several months this year. In a complaint filed in Oregon federal court Tuesday, investor Rihanna Shahrohkimanesh says that Harborside's announcement that it needed to restate its financial statements to Canadian securities regulators, along with subsequent filing delays, caused the company's stock to slide several times between June and August. Shahrohkimanesh says the company misled investors by assuring them its financial decision-making and accounting practices were subject to rigorous internal controls, adding...

