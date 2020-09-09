W.Va. Hospital Pays $50M To End False Claims, Kickback Suit

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A Wheeling, West Virginia, hospital has reached a $50 million settlement with the U.S. government over a whistleblower's claims that it overpaid doctors to drum up Medicare referrals, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Wheeling Hospital Inc. agreed to pay the government $50 million to resolve claims that, under leadership from a Pittsburgh-based consulting firm, it violated the federal Stark Law and the Anti-Kickback Statute through payment arrangements that resulted in false claims being submitted for reimbursement through Medicare and Medicaid. The Stark Law prohibits hospitals from billing Medicare for service referrals from physicians the hospital has a financial relationship...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS