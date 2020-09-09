Pa. Court Revives Woman's Mall Trip-And-Fall Suit

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania shopping mall must face a woman's suit seeking to hold it liable for her trip-and-fall injuries after a state appeals court ruled Wednesday that the trial judge applied the wrong legal standard when he dismissed the case. A three-judge Superior Court panel overturned a summary judgment ruling in favor of Fairlane Village Mall in a suit accusing it of causing Carol Frie to fall and suffer injuries on a sidewalk outside a mall entrance due to "unkempt property." Notably, Frie never identified what exactly caused her to fall and only indicated to a mall employee that it occurred in...

